FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $3,816.84 and approximately $38,901.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00071476 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00341199 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000935 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047519 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008980 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012604 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

