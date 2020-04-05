FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Market Capitalization Tops $10,243.41

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. FuzzBalls has a market cap of $10,243.41 and $26.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00592979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007758 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

