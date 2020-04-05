FYDcoin Trading Up 36.7% This Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $3,926.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000658 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001129 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 458,344,104 coins and its circulating supply is 441,945,334 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.