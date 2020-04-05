Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCAP. ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of GCAP opened at $5.52 on Friday. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -25.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

