Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Gain Capital worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of GCAP opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.26%.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.