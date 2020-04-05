Game.com (GTC) One Day Volume Hits $7.38 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Game.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, BitForex and Gate.io. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.04378020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

