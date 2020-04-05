GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,573.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinrail and Crex24. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $9,573.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00597530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007729 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000288 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coinrail, YoBit, HitBTC, BitBay, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.