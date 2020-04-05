GAPS Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00068918 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $46.84 million and $5.75 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030313 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.49 or 0.99994957 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069579 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

