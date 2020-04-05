Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $18,916.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,704,200 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

