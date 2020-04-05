Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $19,253.45 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,719,862 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.