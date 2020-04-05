Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Garrett Motion worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 223,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 699,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GTX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Garrett Motion Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.44.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

