Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 169.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Garrett Motion worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.44. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.