Gas Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00015783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Bitbns and Huobi. Gas has a total market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Huobi, Poloniex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, DragonEX, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, Coinnest and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.