Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 68.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

