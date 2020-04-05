GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $70,654.78 and approximately $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00594760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007859 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

