General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

