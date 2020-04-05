Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00010977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ovis, IDEX and Binance. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $623,279.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02594994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ovis, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

