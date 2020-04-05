GenesisX Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,455.77 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $12,455.77 and approximately $121.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,186,683 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

