Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,179 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Genpact by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Genpact by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genpact by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after buying an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

