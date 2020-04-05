GeoCoin (GEO) One Day Volume Hits $381.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a market cap of $348,801.81 and $381.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00595948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000842 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00067776 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006180 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

