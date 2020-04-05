GeoCoin Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $367,035.14 and approximately $33.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00598466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000844 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006229 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

