Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 120,629 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bank of Montreal worth $72,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

