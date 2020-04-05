Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 132,056 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of JetBlue Airways worth $72,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,913 shares of company stock valued at $378,829 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.