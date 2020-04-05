Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,550 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $68,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $23,156,110,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after buying an additional 223,569 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2,452.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

