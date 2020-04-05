Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,959 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Eaton Vance worth $74,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EV. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,216 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 101,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 867,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of EV opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.