Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,379 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of ITT worth $77,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in ITT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

