Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,041 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Dell worth $73,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at $10,033,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell by 22.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell during the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell by 6.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

DELL opened at $36.44 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

