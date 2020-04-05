Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of J2 Global worth $68,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

