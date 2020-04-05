Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Ceridian HCM worth $70,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

NYSE CDAY opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 196.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

