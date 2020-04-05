Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $68,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.27.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

