Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Amedisys worth $78,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 22,529 shares worth $4,341,023. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

AMED stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.