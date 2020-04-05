Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Bruker worth $75,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,082,000 after buying an additional 3,588,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after buying an additional 138,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

