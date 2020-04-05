Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $79,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $9,926,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $4,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Cfra upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $118.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

