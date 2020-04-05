Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 102,944 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $73,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

NYSE JBGS opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.