Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,330 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of NetEase worth $70,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetEase by 70.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

NTES stock opened at $325.00 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

