Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,625 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $71,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $187,250.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.59.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

