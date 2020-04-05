Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tc Pipelines worth $76,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

TRP stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

