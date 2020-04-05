Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $76,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,697,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6,460.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after buying an additional 1,073,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after buying an additional 750,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,320,000 after buying an additional 704,566 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after buying an additional 515,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,462. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.