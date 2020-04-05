Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $78,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE SU opened at $16.24 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

