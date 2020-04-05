Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978,297 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of First Financial Bankshares worth $69,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $16,448,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

