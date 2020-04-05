Geode Capital Management LLC Has $69.60 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Acuity Brands worth $69,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

AYI stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.