Geode Capital Management LLC Has $70.01 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $70,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 716,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,243,000 after buying an additional 50,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 583,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

SRC opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

