Geode Capital Management LLC Has $70.83 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of MKS Instruments worth $70,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

