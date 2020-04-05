Geode Capital Management LLC Has $75.35 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Radian Group worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 120,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after acquiring an additional 469,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 105,319 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,346,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 237,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $9.70 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

