Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.25 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $76,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

DNKN stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

