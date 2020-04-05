Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.23 Million Stock Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Tech Data worth $77,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECD. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,438,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1,017.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,779,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,501,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tech Data alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $132.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $151.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.