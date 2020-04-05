Geode Capital Management LLC Has $78.61 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Manhattan Associates worth $78,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

