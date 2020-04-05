Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.50 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of XPO Logistics worth $80,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after acquiring an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

NYSE:XPO opened at $44.29 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

