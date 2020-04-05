Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,743 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Performance Food Group worth $69,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

