Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Teladoc Health worth $77,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 185,320 shares during the period.

TDOC stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

